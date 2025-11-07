US, China enter talks on maritime dominance after fee suspension

The Trump administration said on Thursday it would pursue negotiations with China over its dominance of shipbuilding and ocean logistics as it formalised plans for a one-year pause on US port fees on China-linked vessels as part of a broader deal to reduce trade tensions.

The US Trade Representative’s office said in a Federal Register notice that it would pause for a year starting November 10 all punitive actions against China resulting from its "Section 301" unfair trade practices investigation. USTR added that it would accept public comments on the matter on November 6 and November 7.