US and China pause tit-for-tat port fees for one year to ease trade

Early this year, the Trump administration announced plans to levy fees on China-linked ships to loosen the country’s grip on the global maritime industry and bolster US shipbuilding. The so-called Section 301 penalties followed a US probe that concluded China’s domination of the global maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors was driven by unfair practices.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Fox Business Network on Thursday that the Section 301 action had been put on hold.

The US Trade Representative’s office did not immediately comment whether the pause covered other US penalties, including those on non-US auto carriers built outside of China. The Section 301 penalties also included 100 per cent tariffs on port cranes made in China.