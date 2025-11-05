Port fee fallout: Matson shells out $6.4m to Chinese ports

China retaliated with fees on ships with links to the United States, and started charging them on October 14 – the same day US fees went into effect.

"This is a welcome development," Cox said of the deal struck between the leaders of the world’s largest economies, which also trimmed US tariffs on Chinese goods and put China’s rare earth export curbs on hold.

If the levies had not been put on hold, Matson could have paid $80 million annually in port fees in both 2026 and 2027, Cox said. China’s state-owned COSCO container shipping line was most exposed to US port fees, which analysts said could cost the firm $1.5 billion annually.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)