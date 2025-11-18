Novorossiysk crude exports delayed by damaged jetty from Ukraine attack

Crude loadings at Russia’s Novorossiysk port are about two to three days behind schedule as damage caused by a November 14 Ukrainian attack has limited the capacity of a key jetty at the terminal, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Black Sea port of Novorossiysk and a neighbouring Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal, through which one fifth of Russia’s crude exports flow, suspended oil exports on Friday after the attack. Novorossiysk resumed them on Sunday.