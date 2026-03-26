Russia restarts Primorsk oil exports at reduced capacity following drone attack

Russia's Primorsk port on the Baltic Sea resumed oil and fuel loadings on Thursday following a fire caused by drone attacks on Sunday, though at lower capacity than normal because of damage to its infrastructure, three sources said.

The port, capable of loading one million barrels per day of crude oil, started to load oil onto the tanker Anlan, the sources said. Another tanker, Minerva Georgia, was expected to start oil loading later on Thursday.

Sources said that the port also resumed diesel loadings at a slow pace. It was not clear how soon the port would be able to restore normal operations at full capacity, the sources said.