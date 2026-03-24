Russia's Primorsk Port damaged following drone strike

Authorities in the Leningrad Region in northwestern Russia have confirmed that the Port of Primorsk was targeted by a drone strike in the early morning (local time) of Monday, March 23, The Moscow Times has reported.

The attack ended up damaging fuel storage tanks at the port's oil export hub. This then ignited a fire, prompting the evacuation of all on-site personnel.

Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko remarked that the strike against the port was part of a massive coordinated Ukrainian attack.