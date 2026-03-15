OPINION | Iran holds the key to reopening global energy markets

When Saudi Aramco told its oil buyers in a letter this week that it had no clear idea which port it would use for April exports, it laid bare a new reality: Iran, not the United States, holds the key to reopening the global energy market.

The letter, sent to Saudi oil buyers around the world, said they might receive oil from the Red Sea, but they might still get it from the Persian Gulf.

"I might as well call Iran to find out when this war ends so I can get my oil," one regular Saudi oil buyer said upon receiving the letter as war raged across the gulf and Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz.