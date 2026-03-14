Some oil loading operations suspended after fire in UAE's Fujairah

Some oil loading operations have been suspended in the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah emirate, a major bunkering hub, industry and trade sources said, after a fire broke out there on Saturday.

The fire occurred after debris fell during the interception of a drone, but no injuries were reported, the emirate's media office said.

Civil defence forces are handling the incident to contain the fire, it added.

Authorities did not provide any information about the reported suspension of operations.