Trump threatens to hit Iran's Kharg Island oil network if shipping lanes remain blocked

US President Donald Trump threatened to strike the oil infrastructure of Iran's Kharg Island hub unless Tehran stopped attacking vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, a warning that could further roil markets coping with a historic supply disruption.

Trump paired his Friday ultimatum with a social media post saying the US had "totally obliterated" military targets on the island, the export terminal for 90 per cent of Iran's oil shipments, which lies about 300 miles (500 kilometres) northwest of the strait.

US strikes did not target Kharg's oil infrastructure, but, "should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision," Trump wrote.