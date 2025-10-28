Indian refiners pause Russian oil orders over sanctions uncertainty

"Russian crude is not sanctioned. It is the entities and the shipping lines which have got sanctions," Anuj Jain, Indian Oil’s finance director, said during a post-earnings call.

"Today if somebody comes to me with a non-sanctioned entity, and the cap is being complied with, and the shipping is okay, then I will continue to buy it," he said.

India became the top buyer of seaborne Russian crude after Moscow’s Ukraine invasion in 2022, buying 1.9 million barrels per day in the first nine months of 2025, or 40 per cent of Russia’s total exports, according to the International Energy Agency.