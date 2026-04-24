Ports & Terminals

Fire at Russian Black Sea port finally put out days after Ukraine drone attack

Fire at Russia's Tuapse oil refinery following a Ukrainian drone attack
Fire at Russia's Tuapse oil refinery following a Ukrainian drone attackSocial media
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A fire at Russia's Black Sea port of Tuapse has been extinguished, local authorities said on Friday, days after it broke out following a Ukrainian drone attack on April 20.

"The fire at the maritime terminal in Tuapse has been completely extinguished," Veniamin Kondratiev, governor of the Krasnodar region, said ​on a social media messaging platform.

One of Russia's major southern ports, Tuapse ⁠is an oil product export hub that also handles dry bulk ​cargo, such as coal and fertiliser. In addition, it is home ​to a major oil refinery of the same name owned by Rosneft.

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The said refinery halted operations following a previous Ukrainian drone attack on April 16.

Ukraine has increased attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure as the United States, which had brokered peace talks to stop the conflict with Russia, has shifted its focus to the Iran war.

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Anna Peverieri; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Europe
Russia
Rosneft
Ukraine
Russia Ukraine War
Port of Tuapse

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