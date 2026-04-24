Fire at Russian Black Sea port finally put out days after Ukraine drone attack

A fire at Russia's Black Sea port of Tuapse has been extinguished, local authorities said on Friday, days after it broke out following a Ukrainian drone attack on April 20.

"The fire at the maritime terminal in Tuapse has been completely extinguished," Veniamin Kondratiev, governor of the Krasnodar region, said ​on a social media messaging platform.

One of Russia's major southern ports, Tuapse ⁠is an oil product export hub that also handles dry bulk ​cargo, such as coal and fertiliser. In addition, it is home ​to a major oil refinery of the same name owned by Rosneft.