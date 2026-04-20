One dead as Russia's Tuapse port attacked by Ukrainian drones again

A major Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Black Sea port of Tuapse sparked a fire and killed at least one person, Russian officials said on Monday, just hours after a blaze was doused in the wake of a similar attack on April 16.

One of Russia's major southern ports, Tuapse is an oil product export hub that also handles dry bulk cargo, such as coal and fertiliser. In addition, it is home to a major oil refinery of the same name owned by Rosneft.

"Tuapse was subjected to another massive drone attack," Veniamin Kondratiev, governor of the Krasnodar region said on a social media messaging platform. "A fire occurred at the seaport."