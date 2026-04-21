Production stalls at Russia's Tuapse refinery after drone strike

Russia's Tuapse oil refinery, which sells most of its products for export, halted operations following a Ukrainian drone attack on April 16, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

Ukraine has increased attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure as the US, which had brokered peace talks to stop the conflict with Russia, has shifted its focus on the war in Iran. The US has also eased some sanctions on Russian oil to help reduce the impact of supply disruption in the Persian Gulf.

According to Russian officials, attacks on April 16 and April 20 on the city of Tuapse on the shores of the Black Sea, damaged transport infrastructure at the port and set oil product storage on fire.