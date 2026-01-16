Kazakhstan moves thousands of tonnes of oil away from CPC after attack

Kazakhstan redirected 300,000 tonnes of oil away from the Caspian Pipeline Consortium in December, Kazakhstan's state-owned oil and gas company Kazmunaygaz said on Friday, as exporting equipment was damaged by a drone attack.

On November 29, drones attacked CPC's exporting equipment on the Russian Black Sea coast, resulting in a fall in oil exports via the pipeline.

The company said it diverted oil from the CPC to Germany, China, the Russian ports of Novorossiysk and Ust-Luga, as well as to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

It also said Kazakhstan plans to increase oil exports to Germany to 2.5 million tonnes, or around 50,000 barrels per day, in 2026 from 2.146 million tonnes in 2025.