Panama raids CK Hutchison unit in row over canal ports

Panamanian authorities searched a ports unit of Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison in Panama on Thursday, according to a source familiar with the operation, escalating a rift over control of two key ports in the strategic waterway.

The search comes amid growing US-China rivalry over global trade routes that has deepened tensions between Washington and Beijing and embroiled CK Hutchison's Panama Ports Company (PPC), which until recently held contracts to operate two terminals at the Panama Canal's Pacific and Atlantic entrances.

The raid on PPC did not relate to a government decision to annul deals that gave the company control of two port canals in Panama, the source said. The person declined to be identified because the information had not yet been made public.

CK Hutchison did not immediately respond to a request for comment. "This is an independent investigation carried out exclusively by the Public Ministry of Panama in the exercise of its legal powers," the Panamanian Government said in a statement without naming CK Hutchison as the target of the raid.