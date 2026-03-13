Panama hopes China's COSCO will resume operations at Balboa port

Panama's government hopes China's COSCO Shipping will reconsider its decision not to use the Balboa port at the entrance of the Panama Canal, the country's minister for canal affairs, Jose Ramon Icaza, said on Friday.

Earlier this week, local newspaper La Prensa published a notice from COSCO to clients saying it suspended operations at Balboa. COSCO did not reply to earlier request for comment about suspending operations.

"The COSCO issue has really taken us a little bit by surprise," Icaza told reporters at an event, noting that COSCO represents four per cent of cargo that passes through Balboa.