China reacts angrily as Panama scraps CK Hutchison’s canal port contracts

China warned Panama on Tuesday there would be "heavy prices" to pay after a court ruling there annulled Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison's contract to operate two ports at the Panama Canal.

China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office called the ruling by Panama's Supreme Court "absurd," "shameful and pathetic," and vowed to defend the interests of Chinese firms.

Panamanian authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week's court ruling annulled a key contract that Panama Ports Company, a CK Hutchison subsidiary, has held since the 1990s to operate container terminals at the canal's Pacific and Atlantic entrances.

The legal decision, which cited constitutional violations and concerns over public interest, was seen as a win for Washington amid intensifying US-China rivalry over the control of global trade routes.

The ruling threatens to disrupt the Hong Kong conglomerate's proposed $23-billion sale of 43 ports in 23 countries, including the two at the Panama Canal, to a consortium led by BlackRock and Mediterranean Shipping Company.