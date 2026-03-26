Iran open to requests from Spain, which may include Hormuz transit

The Iranian embassy in Spain said on Thursday that Iran would be receptive to any request from Madrid related to the Strait of Hormuz because Spain respects international law, in what is the first such concession offered to an EU state.

Spain has a relatively small merchant fleet but was among the first countries to condemn US-Israeli attacks on Iran, denouncing the war as reckless and illegal.

"BREAKING NEWS: Iran considers Spain a country committed to international law, so it shows receptiveness to any request coming from Madrid.#StraitofHormuz," the Iranian embassy's post on social media said.