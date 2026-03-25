"Friends have a special place": Safe Hormuz transit for Thai tanker after Iranian talks

A Thai oil tanker has safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz following diplomatic coordination between Thailand and Iran, and was not required to pay to escape the blockade, a Thai official and the oil major that owns the vessel said on Wednesday.

The Bangchak Corporation-owned tanker crossed the strategic waterway on Monday after successful talks between Thai foreign minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and Iran's ambassador to Thailand.

"I requested that if Thai ships need to pass through the strait, could they assist in ensuring safe passage?" Sihasak told reporters late on Tuesday. "They responded that they would take care of it and asked us to provide the names of the vessels that would be transiting."