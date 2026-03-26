Iran grants passage to Malaysian ships in Strait of Hormuz

Anwar said he talked with Iran and other countries as part of efforts to facilitate peace in the Middle East.

"But it is not easy, as Iran feels it has been deceived repeatedly and finds it difficult to accept steps toward peace without a clear and binding security guarantee for their nation," he said.

Malaysia's government would maintain oil price subsidies but is taking steps to weaken the impact of supply disruptions, he said, including reductions in the monthly allocations of subsidised fuel.

"For us now, we are compelled to manage the situation because the effects of the blockade at the Strait of Hormuz, the war, and the halted supply of oil and gas all have an impact on us," he said.

(Reporting by Ashley Tang; Writing by David Stanway; Editing by Martin Petty)