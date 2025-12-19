FACTBOX | When will shipping companies make Red Sea comeback?

Major shipping companies are devising strategies for a potential return to the Suez Canal after two years of disruptions due to security risks in the Red Sea.

They have been rerouting vessels via longer, costlier routes around Africa since November 2023, following attacks on commercial ships by Yemen's Houthi terrorists, reportedly in solidarity with Palestinians during warfare in Gaza.

A ceasefire agreement reached in October has led some companies to explore resumption plans, although security remains a key concern. Below are the latest updates: