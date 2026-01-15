Maersk reopens Red Sea transit for Middle East–US east coast link

Shipping group Maersk will resume sailings via the Red Sea and the Suez Canal for its MECL service, connecting the Middle East and India with the US east coast, the Danish company said on Thursday.

"Maersk has decided to implement a structural return to the trans-Suez route for all MECL service sailings," the company said in a statement. It added that this was part of a stepwise approach for its fleet.

Shipping companies are weighing a return to the critical Asia-Europe trade corridor more than two years after they started rerouting vessels around Africa.

This followed Yemeni Houthi terrorists' attacks on ships in the Red Sea in what they said was a show of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

Maersk on Monday said one of its vessels had tested the route as a ceasefire in Gaza raised hopes for normal shipping traffic.