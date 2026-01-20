CMA CGM to reroute ships away from Suez, citing "global uncertainties"

Shipping group CMA CGM will re-reroute vessels on three of its services away from the Suez Canal due to global uncertainties, it said on Tuesday, reining in plans to expand transits after two years of disruption linked to attacks on vessels.

Shipping companies have been weighing a return to the critical Asia-Europe trade corridor after vessels were rerouted around southern Africa in late 2023 following attacks in the Red Sea by Yemeni Houthi terrorists, who claimed they were motivated by the war in Gaza and the plight of Palestinians.

A ceasefire in Gaza and subsequent lull in Houthi attacks had raised hopes for normalised traffic.

After making limited transits using naval escorts, the Marseille-based firm had been poised to expand its use of the route, sending two large container ships through the canal last month while planning regular transits from January for an India-US service.