TOWT's newest sailing cargo ship departs on maiden voyage

The ship will later make stops at Santa Maria in Colombia, Vitoria in Brazil, and Quebec before returning to France.

Built by French shipyard Piriou, Anemos has a length of 81 metres, a beam of 15 metres, and a height of 63 metres. The sails will provide all of the propulsive power needed by the vessel, while navigation will be aided by an autonomous routing system that utilises artificial intelligence and meteorological data.