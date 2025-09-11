Chinese yard delivers 7,000CEU vehicle carrier to Zodiac Maritime

The DNV-classed ship is leased to Chinese automobile manufacturer the Geely Holding Group through its Jisu Logistics business unit.

Jisu Glory has an LOA of 199.99 metres, a beam of 38 metres, and 12 decks with a total capacity of 7,000 CEUs. Four decks are liftable to permit the transport of tall vehicles such as buses and trailers, while decks 11 and 12 are for the transport of hydrogen-powered and natural gas-powered vehicles.

The ship's dual-fuel propulsion system utilises LNG as its main fuel due to its significantly reduced NOx and SOx emissions compared to conventional marine fuels. The LNG is fed by two IMO Type C 2,000-cubic-metre tanks.