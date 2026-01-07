Wallenius Wilhelmsen secures $130m contract with Asian manufacturer

Norwegian PCC/PCTC operator Wallenius Wilhelmsen has secured a one-year ocean shipping contract with an undisclosed Asian manufacturer of vehicles and heavy equipment.
The agreement, which is scheduled to commence in early 2026, is valued at approximately $130 million based on projected cargo volumes.
Chief Customer Officer Pia Synnerman stated, "The contract both complements our relationship with the customer on the logistics side in certain trades as well as expands the business relationship."
Synnerman added that the deal aligns with the group’s ambitions to expand its operational presence in Asia.
Wallenius Wilhelmsen currently operates a fleet of about 128 Ro-Ro vessels.
The company has previously signalled a positive outlook for 2026, forecasting adjusted EBITDA of between $1.65 billion and $1.75 billion, attributed to continued demand for its services and a robust book of business.
In December, it signed shipping contract extensions with a European carmaker and a European heavy equipment manufacturer, with a combined additional value of close to $500 million.