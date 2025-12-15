Wallenius Wilhelmsen forecasts strong 2026, updates 2025 guidance

Norway-based PCC/PCTC operator Wallenius Wilhelmsen has provided a positive outlook for 2026, forecasting an adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion.
The company attributes the strong projection to continued solid demand for its services and a robust book of business. The forecast assumes no major disruptions and excludes any costs related to US Trade Representative (USTR) port fees.
For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company expects its adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $50 million below the third quarter result. This is due to slightly softer performance across all business areas, combined with year-end one-off costs.
This quarterly expectation excludes about $22 million in USTR port fees, prior to customer cost recovery.
Based on these projections for the final quarter, Wallenius Wilhelmsen noted that it expects its full-year adjusted EBITDA for 2025 to be the second-best in the company's history.