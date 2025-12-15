Wallenius Wilhelmsen forecasts strong 2026, updates 2025 guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company expects its adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $50 million below the third quarter result. This is due to slightly softer performance across all business areas, combined with year-end one-off costs.

This quarterly expectation excludes about $22 million in USTR port fees, prior to customer cost recovery.

Based on these projections for the final quarter, Wallenius Wilhelmsen noted that it expects its full-year adjusted EBITDA for 2025 to be the second-best in the company's history.