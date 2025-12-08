Wallenius Wilhelmsen bags shipping contract extensions worth nearly $500m

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has announced the extension of two strategic shipping contracts with an estimated combined additional value of close to $500 million.

The first agreement, with an unnamed “premium” European auto manufacturer, has been extended by three years and will now run until 2030. The total value of the contract is estimated at $580 million, with the extension portion valued at $384 million based on expected volumes.

The deal includes additional volumes and trade lanes, with rates described as in line with current market levels. The renewed agreement commenced in October 2025.