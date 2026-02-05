Sallaum Lines takes delivery of third dual-fuel car carrier in series

Swiss shipping company Sallaum Lines took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) in a ceremony in China on Thursday, February 5.

Ocean Legacy was built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Jiangsu). Her two earlier sisters are Ocean Breeze, which was handed over to Sallaum last year, and Ocean Explorer, which was delivered last month. The latter two ships were built by Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding, though all three PCTCs belong to the same series.

The newbuild has a length of 199.9 metres, a beam of 37.7 metres, and space for 7,400 CEUs across 13 vehicle decks. Power is provided by a dual-fuel engine that can also run on LNG.