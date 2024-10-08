Poseidon Highway
PCC/PCTC

K Line takes delivery of dual-fuel car carrier

Published on

Japanese operator Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) recently took delivery of a new LNG-powered pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built by Imabari Shipbuilding.

Poseidon Highway has an LOA of 199.99 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a depth of 39.28 metres, a draught of nine metres, a gross tonnage of 77,509, and capacity for 7,000 vehicles. Construction was completed in compliance with ClassNK requirements.

Power is provided by a dual-fuel main engine that can operate on either diesel or LNG to deliver a service speed of 18 knots. Providing the LNG supply to the engine is a fuel tank with a total capacity of 2,439 cubic metres.

The engine is also capable of reducing emissions of methane slip and is fitted with an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system.

Poseidon Highway is a sister ship of Century Highway Green, which was delivered by Imabari Shipbuilding to K Line in 2021, and Nereus Highway, which was handed over by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Jiangsu).

