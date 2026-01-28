Sea trials completed for Grimaldi's newest car carrier

China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) has completed conducting sea trials of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) ordered by Italian shipping company the Grimaldi Group.

Grande Seoul belongs to the same series as Grande Tianjin and Grande Auckland, which were handed over by SWS to Grimaldi in 2025, and Grande Manila, which followed earlier this month.

Like her sisters, Grande Seoul has a length of 200 metres, a beam of 38 metres, and a total capacity of 9,241 CEUs.