Chinese yard lays keel of new heavy lift ships for Chipolbrok

Chinese shipbuilder Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) recently laid the keels of two new heavy lift vessels ordered by Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company (Chipolbrok).

The ships will be the third and fourth units in a series being built by ZPMC for Chipolbrok. The keels of the first two ships were laid in October 2025.

Upon completion, the ships will each have an LOA of 182 metres, a beam of 30 metres, a depth of 17 metres, a draught of 9.8 metres, a deadweight of 38,000, and a speed of 14.5 knots. Construction of the ships is being undertaken by ZPMC in compliance with DNV class rules.