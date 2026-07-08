AAL Shipping wraps up turbine transport scope for Australian wind farm project

Singapore-based AAL Shipping has completed the transportation of 125,175 revenue tonnes (RT) of wind turbine blades and towers for Western Australia’s King Rocks wind farm.
AAL said it implemented an optimised cargo strategy executed across just two sailings using its 32,000DWT vessel AAL Antwerp and 31,000DWT vessel AAL Shanghai.
The company said that by maximising cargo intake and vessel utilisation, it consolidated cargo that would typically require three or even four sailings into just two voyages, significantly improving overall logistics efficiency and schedule integrity for the project.
The final shipment saw AAL Antwerp arrive in Bunbury carrying 91,739 RT of wind energy cargo, including 51 wind turbine blades measuring up to 80 metres in length and weighing more than 36 tonnes each. The blades were stowed up to six units wide and five tiers high.
AAL said this shipment alone accounted for more than 70 per cent of the project’s total cargo volume.
Combined with an earlier voyage by AAL Shanghai, AAL transported a total of 125,175 RT of wind turbine components for the 17-turbine King Rocks wind farm near Hyden, Western Australia.
The wind farm will generate 105 MW of energy, which AAL said would be enough to power approximately 70,000 homes.