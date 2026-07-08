AAL Shipping wraps up turbine transport scope for Australian wind farm project

Singapore-based AAL Shipping has completed the transportation of 125,175 revenue tonnes (RT) of wind turbine blades and towers for Western Australia’s King Rocks wind farm.

AAL said it implemented an optimised cargo strategy executed across just two sailings using its 32,000DWT vessel AAL Antwerp and 31,000DWT vessel AAL Shanghai.

The company said that by maximising cargo intake and vessel utilisation, it consolidated cargo that would typically require three or even four sailings into just two voyages, significantly improving overall logistics efficiency and schedule integrity for the project.