AAL Shipping welcomes fourth methanol-ready cargo vessel in series

The methanol-ready, dual-fuel multi-purpose AAL Antwerp was designed by Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) in collaboration with AAL and Columbia Shipmanagement in compliance with DNV class rules. It is a sister of AAL Hamburg, AAL Limassol, and AAL Houston, which were delivered earlier this year.

The 179.9-metre vessel is equipped with three heavy lift port side cranes as well as a retractable weather-deck system. Developed in-house by AAL, this weather-deck increases the clear stowage space on deck to over 5,200 square metres. The ship can also carry up to 1,910 TEUs including 35 reefer containers.