AAL Shipping welcomes fourth methanol-ready cargo vessel in series
Singapore-based AAL Shipping has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of a new multi-purpose cargo vessel built by Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding in China.
The methanol-ready, dual-fuel multi-purpose AAL Antwerp was designed by Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) in collaboration with AAL and Columbia Shipmanagement in compliance with DNV class rules. It is a sister of AAL Hamburg, AAL Limassol, and AAL Houston, which were delivered earlier this year.
The 179.9-metre vessel is equipped with three heavy lift port side cranes as well as a retractable weather-deck system. Developed in-house by AAL, this weather-deck increases the clear stowage space on deck to over 5,200 square metres. The ship can also carry up to 1,910 TEUs including 35 reefer containers.
The cargo hold is equipped with fire detection systems, CO2 fire extinguishing systems, and independent dehumidifiers. Ventilation of the hold is in accordance with the requirements for carriage of dangerous cargo.
The remaining vessels in the same series will be delivered to AAL by the end of 2026.