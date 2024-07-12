Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | July 12 – South Korean car carrier delivery, large cement transporter and more

A South Korean owner takes delivery of an LNG-fuelled car carrier as orders are placed for new bulk carriers to be built in China and Japan for various customers. A Canadian-Australian partnership has meanwhile started work on a transhipment vessel optimised for handling salt and potash.
Japanese financial services company ORIX Corporation has placed an order for two Kamsarmax bulk carriers in a series to be built locally by Tsuneishi Shipbuilding. The vessels will have dual-fuel engines that can also run on methanol.
The ships will be the first to be acquired by ORIX to have methanol propulsion. The company claims methanol will enable the ships to emit 15 per fewer CO2 and 95 per cent fewer SOx compared to vessels of similar size powered by conventional engines.
China's Guangzhou Shipyard International has handed over a new pure car and truck carrier to H-Line Shipping of South Korea for operation under lease by Hyundai Glovis. Named Glovis Sunshine, the vessel measures 200 by 38 metres and has a capacity of 7,000 CEUs.
The vessel has 12 decks for transporting vehicles. Design work is in compliance with Korean Register rules, including those governing carriage of electric vehicles.
Singapore shipping company the Winning International Group and China's Hengli Group have entered into an agreement for the construction of six new ore carriers in a series for transporting bauxite and iron ore. Design work on the vessels will be undertaken by the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI).
The vessels will each have a length of 329.99 metres, a beam of 60 metres, a depth of 30.5 metres, and deadweight tonnage of 325,000. Each vessel's propulsion system, which will deliver a speed of 13.9 knots, will consist of methanol-ready engines.
NovaAlgoma, the joint venture company formed by Swiss/Italian shipping company the Nova Marine Group and Canada's Algoma Central Corporation, has placed an order for a new cement carrier. The partners said the 38,000DWT vessel, which is scheduled for launch in 2026, will be the largest cement carrier ever built.
Canadian shipping company the CSL Group has entered into a 21-year strategic partnership with Australia-based BCI Minerals for the construction and operation of a modern transhipment vessel to support the Mardie Salt and Potash Project in Western Australia. As part of CSL’s comprehensive transhipment solution, the custom-designed transhipper will handle 5.35 million tonnes of salt and 140,000 tonnes of sulfate of potash per year.