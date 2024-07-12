Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | July 12 – South Korean car carrier delivery, large cement transporter and more

Japan's ORIX orders methanol-fuelled bulker pair from local yard

Japanese financial services company ORIX Corporation has placed an order for two Kamsarmax bulk carriers in a series to be built locally by Tsuneishi Shipbuilding. The vessels will have dual-fuel engines that can also run on methanol.

The ships will be the first to be acquired by ORIX to have methanol propulsion. The company claims methanol will enable the ships to emit 15 per fewer CO2 and 95 per cent fewer SOx compared to vessels of similar size powered by conventional engines.