NovaAlgoma orders methanol-fuelled cement carrier

NovaAlgoma Nova Marine Group Algoma Central Corporation
Rendering of 38,000DWT methanol-powered cement carrierNovaAlgoma

NovaAlgoma, the joint venture company formed by Swiss/Italian shipping company the Nova Marine Group and Canada's Algoma Central Corporation, has placed an order for a new cement carrier. The partners said the 38,000DWT vessel, which is scheduled for launch in 2026, will be the largest cement carrier ever built.

The vessel will be fitted with a dual-fuel propulsion system that can also run on methanol in addition to conventional fuel oil. An air lubricating system consisting of small air cavities will be installed on the hull bottom to significantly reduce the ship's water resistance, thereby improving operating efficiency.

A waste heat recovery system will capture the main and auxiliary engines' exhaust gases for recycling. This can then generate 250 kW of electrical power for onboard use. Accommodations will be available for a 21-strong crew.

The new NovaAlgoma cement carrier will be designed and built in compliance with RINA class rules. Construction will take place in China.

