NovaAlgoma orders methanol-fuelled cement carrier

NovaAlgoma, the joint venture company formed by Swiss/Italian shipping company the Nova Marine Group and Canada's Algoma Central Corporation, has placed an order for a new cement carrier. The partners said the 38,000DWT vessel, which is scheduled for launch in 2026, will be the largest cement carrier ever built.

The vessel will be fitted with a dual-fuel propulsion system that can also run on methanol in addition to conventional fuel oil. An air lubricating system consisting of small air cavities will be installed on the hull bottom to significantly reduce the ship's water resistance, thereby improving operating efficiency.