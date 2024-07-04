Canadian-Australian partnership to develop salt transhipment vessel

Canadian shipping company the CSL Group has entered into a 21-year strategic partnership with Australia-based BCI Minerals for the construction and operation of a modern transhipment vessel to support the Mardie Salt and Potash Project in Western Australia. As part of CSL’s comprehensive transhipment solution, the custom-designed transhipper will handle 5.35 million tonnes of salt and 140,000 tonnes of sulfate of potash per year.

Loading will take place at BCI’s jetty loadout facility in Cape Preston, Western Australia. The vessel will then navigate 12 to 15 nautical miles to transfer the cargo to oceangoing ships from Handysize to Newcastle Max.