CMB Tech reports full year profit of $139m in 2025

CMB Tech reported a profit of $139.1 million for the full year ended December 31, 2025, following the completion of its merger with Golden Ocean. The maritime group noted a net gain of $89.1 million during the fourth quarter, compared to $93.1 million in the same period of 2024.
Revenue for 2025 reached $1.67 billion, which the group stated was an increase from the $940 million recorded the previous year. Total contract backlog reached $3.05 billion by the end of the financial period.
The group integrated 17 new vessels into its fleet throughout the year, including eight Newcastlemax dry bulk ships and one crude oil tanker. Deliveries included Mineral Portugal and Mineral Osterreich, both of which are 210,754 DWT.
The sale of 12 older vessels during 2025 resulted in a total capital gain of $192.6 million for the company. These disposals included five very large crude carriers and two Capesize bulk carriers.
CMB Tech signed an agreement with Fortescue to charter a new ammonia-powered vessel featuring a dual fuel engine. It also entered an agreement with Mitsui OSK for nine ammonia-powered vessels.
On August 20, 2025, the group closed its merger with Golden Ocean. This followed a share purchase agreement with Hemen Holding for the acquisition of 81,363,730 shares in Golden Ocean.
The group reported that it invested in the Chinese ammonia supply chain during January 2026. This included an off-take agreement for ammonia produced by CEEC Hydrogen Energy in Jilin Province and a minority share in Jiangsu Andefu Energy Technology.
Capital gains from vessel sales in the first quarter of 2026 are expected by the company to reach approximately $269.3 million. This follows the sale of eight vessels, including six very large crude carriers and two Capesize bulkers.
The group sold its stake in the Tankers International pool to International Seaways on January 27, 2026, after the end of the financial year.