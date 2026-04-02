CMB Tech reports full year profit of $139m in 2025

CMB Tech reported a profit of $139.1 million for the full year ended December 31, 2025, following the completion of its merger with Golden Ocean. The maritime group noted a net gain of $89.1 million during the fourth quarter, compared to $93.1 million in the same period of 2024.

Revenue for 2025 reached $1.67 billion, which the group stated was an increase from the $940 million recorded the previous year. Total contract backlog reached $3.05 billion by the end of the financial period.

The group integrated 17 new vessels into its fleet throughout the year, including eight Newcastlemax dry bulk ships and one crude oil tanker. Deliveries included Mineral Portugal and Mineral Osterreich, both of which are 210,754 DWT.