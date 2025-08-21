CMB Tech completes merger with Golden Ocean

CMB Tech has successfully completed the stock-for-stock merger between the Golden Ocean Group and CMB Tech Bermuda, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CMB Tech, with CMB Tech Bermuda as the surviving company, and with CMB Tech as the issuer of the merger consideration shares.

At the special general meeting of shareholders of Golden Ocean on Tuesday, August 19, the merger was approved by shareholders holding 92.72 per cent of the shares present or represented at the meeting.