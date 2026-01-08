CMB Tech sells six VLCCs, two bulkers for over $269m

Through its Bocimar dry bulk vessel brand, CMB Tech has sold the Capesize vessels Golden Magnum (2009, 179,790 DWT) and Belgravia (2009, 169,390 DWT).

These sales will generate a capital gain of approximately US$8.1 million in Q1 2026, based on the net sales price and book values. The vessels were delivered to their new owners in January 2026.

The proceeds of these sales will be used to repay existing debt facilities and it is CMB Tech's intention to distribute 50 per cent of the profit of these sales.

CMB Tech said the recent vessel sales are in line with its fleet rejuvenation strategy.