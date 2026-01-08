CMB Tech sells six VLCCs, two bulkers for over $269m

Belgian shipping company CMB Tech has sold eight vessels, generating a capital gain of approximately US$269.2 million in total.
Through its Euronav oil tanker business unit, CMB Tech has sold six very large crude carriers: Daishan (built in 2007, 306,00 DWT); Hirado (2011, 302,550 DWT); Hojo (2013, 302,965 DWT); Dia (2015, 299,999 DWT); Antigone (2015, 299,421 DWT); and Aegean (2016, 299,999 DWT).
The company said the sale will generate a capital gain of approximately US$261.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, based on the net sales price and book values. The vessels will be delivered to their new owner in Q1 2026.
Through its Bocimar dry bulk vessel brand, CMB Tech has sold the Capesize vessels Golden Magnum (2009, 179,790 DWT) and Belgravia (2009, 169,390 DWT).
These sales will generate a capital gain of approximately US$8.1 million in Q1 2026, based on the net sales price and book values. The vessels were delivered to their new owners in January 2026.
The proceeds of these sales will be used to repay existing debt facilities and it is CMB Tech's intention to distribute 50 per cent of the profit of these sales.
CMB Tech said the recent vessel sales are in line with its fleet rejuvenation strategy.