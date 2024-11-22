Briese Group's newest multi-purpose cargo carrier completes sea trials

BBC Santiago belongs to a series of 15 triple-deck ships built to transport heavy lift and project cargo. As with earlier sister ships BBC Leer, BBC Genoa, BBC Houston, and BBC Dubai, it will be operated under a long-term time charter with BBC Chartering for worldwide trading.

The ship's two cargo holds are box-shaped and offer room for almost 26,000 cubic metres of cargo on a floor space of close to 5,000 square metres, when two tween decks are in operation.