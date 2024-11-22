Briese Group's newest multi-purpose cargo carrier completes sea trials
A new 13,000DWT multi-purpose cargo carrier ordered by German shipping company the Briese Group has just completed its final series of sea trials in China.
BBC Santiago belongs to a series of 15 triple-deck ships built to transport heavy lift and project cargo. As with earlier sister ships BBC Leer, BBC Genoa, BBC Houston, and BBC Dubai, it will be operated under a long-term time charter with BBC Chartering for worldwide trading.
The ship's two cargo holds are box-shaped and offer room for almost 26,000 cubic metres of cargo on a floor space of close to 5,000 square metres, when two tween decks are in operation.
The bridge and the crew accommodation spaces are located at the front of the ship, while two cranes with a combined lifting capacity of 500 tonnes are located portside. This allows for an unobstructed 2,830 square metres of space on the weather deck.
The Bureau Veritas-classed vessel is certified to operate with open hatches. Whilst intended for worldwide trading, the design has been optimised to still fit both the St Lawrence Seaway and the Great Lakes.
BBC Santiago was built by Taizhou Sanfu Heavy Industry of China. It is scheduled to enter service with Briese before the middle of December 2024.