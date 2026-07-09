COLUMN | The high cost of neglecting ship repairs [Grey Power]

It was decades ago that I was told by some old technical superintendent that if you neglect to maintain and repair a ship, you never ever catch up that lost time and effort.

It was probably during that awful period in the 80s and 90s when oversupply had become endemic, freight rates dire, and lay-ups normalised. Neglect during this era was often obvious and visible, although what you did not see in the tanks and machinery spaces was invariably just as bad.