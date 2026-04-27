OBITUARY | Peter Morris, former Minister of Transport of Australia

I was sorry to learn of the death last week of my old friend the Hon Peter Frederick Morris OAM (1932-2026).

Peter was the most interested, positive and successful Minister of Transport and Minister for Resources in Australian maritime history. Following his very valuable service as Minister for Transport and, later of Agriculture and Fisheries in the Hawke ALP government, he showed continuing strong interest in all aspects of Australia’s maritime industry.

As well as establishing the very valuable Australian Maritime Network, he was globally renowned for his impressively effective chairmanship of the “Ships of Shame” and ICONS commissions of inquiry into bulk ship safety that exposed the negligence and greed of too many bulk ship owners and charterers.