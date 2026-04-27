OBITUARY | Peter Morris, former Minister of Transport of Australia

I was sorry to learn of the death last week of my old friend the Hon Peter Frederick Morris OAM (1932-2026).
Peter was the most interested, positive and successful Minister of Transport and Minister for Resources in Australian maritime history. Following his very valuable service as Minister for Transport and, later of Agriculture and Fisheries in the Hawke ALP government, he showed continuing strong interest in all aspects of Australia’s maritime industry.
As well as establishing the very valuable Australian Maritime Network, he was globally renowned for his impressively effective chairmanship of the “Ships of Shame” and ICONS commissions of inquiry into bulk ship safety that exposed the negligence and greed of too many bulk ship owners and charterers.
The rule changes effected by those inquiries ultimately saved the lives of countless seamen from poor countries.
Peter was one of Australia’s regrettably very few ministers with a strong interest in and knowledge of matters maritime. He inspired my work on improving ferry safety globally.
Peter was a great friend and very supportive colleague as well as a very decent man and an invaluable contributor to the development of Australia’s maritime industries.