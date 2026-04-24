COLUMN | Strengthening the link between ship and state: new IMO guidelines to address the problem of false flags [Grey Power]

We are asked to feel shocked that the IMO has a database of 550 ships that are operating under false flags to which they are not entitled, although one can surmise that there are many others that have not yet flashed up on their systems.

This slow bubbling maritime scandal, which has come to the fore with the so-called “dark fleet”, was the reason for an attempt by the international body to tighten up its regulations and make it harder for this obvious criminality to flourish.

Following a meeting earlier this month, new guidelines and a framework for action have been produced, and it is hoped that these would tighten the regulatory oversight provisions that most will suggest have largely been ineffective in preventing some of the downright ridiculous situations that have arisen.