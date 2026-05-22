COLUMN | Human pawns on the Hormuz chessboard: thousands of seafarers trapped as strait crisis fades from the world's headlines [Grey Power]

Does anyone care?

If there are but a few words to sum up the thoughts of the 20,000 seafarers trapped aboard their ships by the respective blockades of the Strait of Hormuz, these will serve admirably.

Their loved ones certainly do care, worried sick as weeks translate into months with little apparent signs of their restoration, miserably alerted to reports of drone and missile attacks and the Iranian military firing indiscriminately into any ship that has contravened their rules.

The owners of the ships care, of course, and the responsible ones do what they can to make the lives of their beleaguered crews a little better, keeping them watered and stored if they can, and organising reliefs, if anyone can be persuaded to volunteer for a job in a war zone.