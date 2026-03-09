Philippine official: seafarers may refuse deployment to "warlike operation areas" in Middle East

The Philippine Government, through the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), has advised Filipino seafarers serving aboard foreign-flagged ships that they may refuse to sail in three maritime zones designated as "warlike operation areas" in the Middle East.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac issued the advisory via a video message posted on social media on Sunday, March 8.

Cacdac said that the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf, and the Gulf of Oman are being considered as war-risk zones under DMW Advisory Number 11, Series of 2026, which he signed on Sunday.