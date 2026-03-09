Philippine official: seafarers may refuse deployment to "warlike operation areas" in Middle East

The Philippine Government, through the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), has advised Filipino seafarers serving aboard foreign-flagged ships that they may refuse to sail in three maritime zones designated as "warlike operation areas" in the Middle East.
DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac issued the advisory via a video message posted on social media on Sunday, March 8.
Cacdac said that the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf, and the Gulf of Oman are being considered as war-risk zones under DMW Advisory Number 11, Series of 2026, which he signed on Sunday.
This development came in the days following renewed hostilities between the United States and Iran, which eventually led to the latter's naval forces prohibiting vessel passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
In line with the advisory, Cacdac has urged shipowners to avoid sending their vessels into any of the aforementioned warlike operations areas, as Filipino crews are not expected to operate in those waters. However, if a vessel needs to enter such an area, any embarked Filipino sailors will have the right to refuse deployment.
"As much as possible, these areas should be avoided because of the prevailing danger," Cacdac added in Filipino.