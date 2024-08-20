COLUMN | Are nuclear-powered commercial ships a viable option? [Grey Power]

There have been tentative noises about the possibility of nuclear power for merchant marine propulsion for some years. Indeed, the demand for oil to be phased out is just the latest trigger, as similar views have been expressed (without much conviction) whenever fuel prices have risen steeply.

But the recent news that Lloyd’s Register, along with nuclear specialist Core Power, has joined with A.P. Moller–Maersk to study the possibilities represents something of a more serious engagement than hitherto. There are suggestions of a “4th generation” reactor becoming a feasible means of running ships, perhaps during the 2030s.