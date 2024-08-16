Lloyd's Register, Maersk to conduct regulatory study of nuclear-powered containerships

The vessel will be using a fourth-generation reactor with high inherent safety to undertake cargo operations at a port in Europe. Following initial planning, the partners, who are joined by Denmark's A.P. Moller–Maersk, have formalised their collaboration through the signing of a joint development project agreement to undertake the study.

The joint study will investigate the requirements for updated safety rules along with the improved operational and regulatory understanding that is needed for the application of nuclear power in container shipping. In addition, this study will provide insight for members of the maritime value chain who are exploring the business case for nuclear power to help shape their fleet strategy towards achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.