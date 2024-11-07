Pacific International Lines orders five additional dual-fuel boxships from Chinese yard
Singapore shipping company Pacific International Lines (PIL) is accelerating the renewal of its fleet with an order for another five 9,000TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels.
The vessels will be built by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in China. Deliveries of all five ships to PIL are scheduled for 2027 and 2028.
The vessels will be designed with highly-optimised cargo stowage features that PIL claims will significantly enhance its service capabilities. The company added that the ships will also be built to achieve a high level of environmental sustainability.
In addition to being LNG-powered, the vessels will also have the capability to transition to running on bio-methane, one of the lowest emission fuels available to the shipping industry today.
Earlier this year in August, PIL had also ordered five LNG dual-fuel container vessels with 13,000 TEU capacity from Hudong-Zhonghua.
Similar to the earlier orders, these new vessels will also be equipped with the latest in digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) for real-time monitoring and automation of various tasks.
The enhanced digital capabilities will enable better route planning and cargo management, ensuring timely and reliable service to customers.