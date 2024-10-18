VESSEL REVIEW | Kota Eagle & Kota Emerald – Pacific International Lines' new LNG-fuelled boxships to serve Asia-Latin America routes

Boasting emissions-reducing and efficiency-enhancing technologies

Kota Eagle and Kota Emerald are the largest vessels in the PIL fleet, with each ship having an LOA of 335 metres (1,100 feet), a beam of 51 metres (170 feet), and a capacity of 14,000 TEUs. The two newbuilds are also the first in the PIL fleet to fully run on LNG, with their fuel fed by onboard IMO Mark III tanks that can also be used for storing ammonia.

Each ship is powered by a dual-fuel main engine equipped with an intelligent control by exhaust recycling (ICER) system, which can reduce methane slip in gas mode by as much as 50 per cent as well as any emissions of greenhouse gases by up to 28 per cent.