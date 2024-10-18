VESSEL REVIEW | Kota Eagle & Kota Emerald – Pacific International Lines' new LNG-fuelled boxships to serve Asia-Latin America routes
Singapore-based shipping company Pacific International Lines (PIL) has taken delivery of two new dual-fuel container vessels in a series built by Jiangnan Shipyard in China. The ships adopt a new design that incorporates features promoting efficiency and energy-saving capability.
Boasting emissions-reducing and efficiency-enhancing technologies
Kota Eagle and Kota Emerald are the largest vessels in the PIL fleet, with each ship having an LOA of 335 metres (1,100 feet), a beam of 51 metres (170 feet), and a capacity of 14,000 TEUs. The two newbuilds are also the first in the PIL fleet to fully run on LNG, with their fuel fed by onboard IMO Mark III tanks that can also be used for storing ammonia.
Each ship is powered by a dual-fuel main engine equipped with an intelligent control by exhaust recycling (ICER) system, which can reduce methane slip in gas mode by as much as 50 per cent as well as any emissions of greenhouse gases by up to 28 per cent.
With the aid of a special algorithm, the ICER system can automatically track, cool and recirculate any exhaust gas, thus allowing some of the methane in the exhaust gas to be re-combusted for use by the main engine and the generators. Because the methane is re-used, each ship's emissions are significantly minimised.
PIL said the use of digitalisation on the vessels such as artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) will increase the automation of tasks as well as enable better monitoring and planning of the vessels’ operations and routes through PIL’s Centre for Maritime Efficiency. PIL also fitted with the ships with its proprietary analog stacking container lashing technology.
In the research and development process, Jiangnan Shipyard utilised high-precision CFD technology and AI optimisation algorithms. The integrated and comprehensive optimisation layout of the overall structure and cargo lashing system was carried out using a 3D digital R&D and design platform.
Approximation technology and an efficient algorithm were used to optimise the vessels' hydrodynamic performance and green power system configuration so as to achieve the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) and Operational Carbon Intensity (CII) goals set by the shipowner. It has been verified through testing that the performance indicators of these containerships are among the highest of vessels built in China.
First two ships in a new LNG-powered fleet
With a large number of specialised reefer electrical outlets on board, the vessels have the flexibility to take on more refrigerated containers. The superstructures are also placed closer to the bow for improved visibility from the bridge even when carrying a full load of containers.
Kota Eagle and Kota Emerald are both classed by the American Bureau of Shipping and will sail under the flag of Singapore. Both ships will be operated between the Far East and Latin America on PIL’s West Coast Central and South America Service 2 routes. Another two vessels from the same series are under construction at Jiangnan Shipyard in fulfilment of an order awarded in March 2022.